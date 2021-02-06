Second Escambia County Man Arrested On Charges Related To U.S. Capitol Attack

A 25-year old Escambia County man is the second local resident arrested for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Tristan Chandler Stevens was taken into custody Friday for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted with Stevens’ arrest.

“A month has passed, yet our nation remains shocked at the appalling acts of domestic terrorism that took place at the heart of our American democracy. Our office, in close coordination with all other federal law enforcement agencies, will continue to apply every possible resource to identify, prosecute, and punish anyone who participated in this anarchistic criminality,” said Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Stevens is charged with forcibly assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Stevens’ case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

On January 20, Escambia County resident Jesus D. Rivera, 37, was arrested for his alleged participation in the Capitol attack. Click or tap here for more information.

Anyone with information about individuals who incited, promoted, or committed violence of any kind during the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit photos or video to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida continues to work closely with all federal, state and local partners to identify and prosecute any individuals from this district who participated in unlawful activity during the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.