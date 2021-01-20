Escambia County Man Arrested On Charges Related To U.S. Capitol Attack

An Escambia County man has been arrested for his alleged role in mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Jesus D. Rivera, 37, was taken into custody at his residence Wednesday morning for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to the Jacksonville Field Office of the FBI.

Rivera is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

According to federal court documents, Rivera uploaded to his Facebook account a five minute video showing a crowd of individuals in the U.S. Capitol crypt. Approximately 13 seconds into the video, Rivera changed the direction

of the camera toward the individual recording the video and Rivera’s face is clearly visible. The video ends with the individual recording the footage, Rivera, beginning to climb out of a window.

Rivera uploaded two other videos to Facebook that allegedly show Rivera approaching the U.S. Capitol and then on the U.S. Capitol grounds surrounded by individuals demonstrating or protesting. In the videos, Rivera states, “record numbers here in DC.”. Rivera late states, “hey guys, if you are on here, share this live because I am about to take my ass to the middle of the state Capitol and see what’s going on, where they are trying to jump in.”

Rivera’s Facebook account has since been deleted.

Pictured: Screenshots from Facebook videos that allegedly show suspect Jesus D. Rivera of Pensacola inside the U.S. Capitol and on the Capitol grounds. Pictured inset: Rivera’s driver’s license photo.