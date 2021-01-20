Escambia County Man Arrested On Charges Related To U.S. Capitol Attack
January 20, 2021
An Escambia County man has been arrested for his alleged role in mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Jesus D. Rivera, 37, was taken into custody at his residence Wednesday morning for his alleged role in the riot and siege at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to the Jacksonville Field Office of the FBI.
Rivera is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.
According to federal court documents, Rivera uploaded to his Facebook account a five minute video showing a crowd of individuals in the U.S. Capitol crypt. Approximately 13 seconds into the video, Rivera changed the direction
of the camera toward the individual recording the video and Rivera’s face is clearly visible. The video ends with the individual recording the footage, Rivera, beginning to climb out of a window.
Rivera uploaded two other videos to Facebook that allegedly show Rivera approaching the U.S. Capitol and then on the U.S. Capitol grounds surrounded by individuals demonstrating or protesting. In the videos, Rivera states, “record numbers here in DC.”. Rivera late states, “hey guys, if you are on here, share this live because I am about to take my ass to the middle of the state Capitol and see what’s going on, where they are trying to jump in.”
Rivera’s Facebook account has since been deleted.
Pictured: Screenshots from Facebook videos that allegedly show suspect Jesus D. Rivera of Pensacola inside the U.S. Capitol and on the Capitol grounds. Pictured inset: Rivera’s driver’s license photo.
Comments
7 Responses to “Escambia County Man Arrested On Charges Related To U.S. Capitol Attack”
This country is going downhill.
Wrong William Lingo,
He had NO right to enter the Capital. Protesting is one thing but to enter a building unlawfully, just at face value is enough of committing the crime of trespassing. He had NO business to “see what’s going on”. If he would have stayed outside, there wouldn’t be a conversation right now.
Gee, I’m just going to walk into your house to “see what’s going on”…Yeah, I don’t think that’s a good idea.
@ William Lingo
Did you even read the article? “The video ends with the individual recording the footage, Rivera, beginning to climb out of a window.”
Also, Hunter attended the inauguration.
@William he was there on the channels I was watching. Maybe not on your Qanonsense site …..
Dumb crook news. Nothing like posting video and pictures of yourself breaking the law. LOL!
LOL!!!! Lets brag about it on Facebook so I can look cool said noone ever lol. IM a bad boy all my friends are gonna like my post. Lol worlds dumbest criminal
REALLY? This man has been arrested for simply being there? He even said that he’s just trying to see whats going on, this is a with hunt and Democrats are going to force people to react if the keep this up. It’s really sad what’s happening in our country today!!
On another note, did anyone else notice that Hunter Biden was conveniently absent from the inauguration today?