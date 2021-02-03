Search Continues For Cantonment Man Missing For Months

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a Cantonment man that has been missing since September 2019.

Lemuel Hall, 77, was last seen in the 1400 block of Chippendale Road.

He was reported missing on September 18, 2019.

ECSO Cold Case investigators say they have exhausted leads on this case and are asking the for the public’s help with any information that may bring Lemuel home.

If you have any information about Lemuel’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.