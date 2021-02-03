Search Continues For Cantonment Man Missing For Months

February 3, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a Cantonment man that has been missing since September 2019.

Lemuel Hall, 77, was last seen in the 1400 block of Chippendale Road.

He was reported missing on September 18, 2019.

ECSO Cold Case investigators say they have exhausted leads on this case and are asking the for the public’s help with any information that may bring Lemuel home.

If you have any information about Lemuel’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 