Century Library Is Closed For The Next Three Weeks For Remodeling

The Century Branch Library will be closed for the next three weeks for an extensive interior remodel.

The remodel will feature an expansion of the children’s area by reducing on-site storage. There will also be improvements to the public service desk for increased accessibility, an improved adult reading area, new carpet, new paint, new lighting and new furnishings.

An additional sidewalk, benches, bicycle area and tables have already been added outside the library.

While the library will be closed, Feeding the Gulf Coast youth meals will be available for the week each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Library materials that have been reserved through the library’s website will also be available each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Borrowed items can be returned during the closure by using the outdoor book drop on the south side of the building.

Pictured: Some of the outside improvements at the Century Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.