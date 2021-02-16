Regular Food Distribution Tuesday At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a food distribution on Tuesday, February 16 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. The event has not been canceled due to weather.

The food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Line up on Webb Street facing north; food will be loaded into vehicles. This is a normal Tuesday distribution, not one of the larger 10,000 pound giveaways, according to organizers.

Pictured: A previous 10,000 pound food giveaway at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.