Rain Returns Wednesday

February 10, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Washington’s Birthday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

