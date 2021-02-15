Portion Of West Roberts Road Closing This Week

February 15, 2021

A portion of West Roberts Road will be closed this week.

West Roberts Road between Northview Place and Fiddlers Circle is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning Tuesday, February 16 at 7 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted to Pine Forest Road to West Kingsfield Road and returned to West Roberts Road via Ryale Road. Additionally, Crocketts Street will be closed at the West Roberts Road intersection.

A contractor will be working onsite installing storm sewer pipe and junction boxes for a new drainage system. The detour will remain in effect for approximately three days.

