Portion Of West Roberts Road Closing Next Week

A portion of West Roberts Road will be closed next week.

West Roberts Road between Northview Place and Fiddlers Circle will be closed and detoured beginning February 16 at 7 a.m.

Traffic will be rerouted to Pine Forest Road to West Kingsfield Road and returned to West Roberts Road via Ryale Road. Additionally, Crocketts Street will be closed at the West Roberts Road intersection.

Site and Utility Services LLC are working onsite installing storm sewer pipe and junction boxes for a new drainage system. The detour will remain in effect for approximately three days.