One Injured In Highway 29 Jeep Rollover

On person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Friday afternoon on Highway 29 south of Quintette Road.

The driver of a Jeep lost control and overturned. He was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The driver stated he was ran off the road by a white pickup truck traveling in a reckless manner.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.