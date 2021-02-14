No Rain, Cloudy And Cold For Sunday; Rain Returns Monday
February 14, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of rain between 9am and noon, then showers after noon. High near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Comments