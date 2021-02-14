No Rain, Cloudy And Cold For Sunday; Rain Returns Monday

February 14, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A slight chance of rain between 9am and noon, then showers after noon. High near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

