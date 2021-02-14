New Testing Requirement To Renew Expired Florida Driver’s License

There’s a new law in Florida that will impact drivers whose license has expired for an extended period of time, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

Effective Monday, February 1, drivers who have allowed their driver’s license to expire for one year or more will be required to complete the written and vision exams before renewing their driver’s license.

Situations subject to retest requirements include:

Customers who have completed the Class E knowledge exam but have not had it applied to an issuance within one year of the exam date;

Customers who downgraded from a driver’s license to an ID card and the driver’s license has been expired for one year or more;

Customers who did not apply to renew their driver’s license within the one-year delinquent renewal period; and

Customers applying for a Florida driver’s license and their out-of-state driver’s license has been expired for one year or more

“Class E licenses may be renewed up to 18 months before expiration. I encourage everyone to renew early to avoid retest requirements,” said Lunsford. “Applicants who wish to study for the exam may access the official Florida Driver’s Handbook through our website.”

Deployed military personnel whose license will expire soon may be eligible for an extension. Visit www.EscambiaTaxCollector.com/military for more information.

A Class E license is the standard driver’s license in Florida.