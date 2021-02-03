NAS Pensacola Takes Part In Security Exercise

Naval Air Station Pensacola and Whiting Field are taking part in annual force protection exercises through February 12.

As part of Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 on Tuesday, Navy Security Forces on NAS Pensacola engaged with a barricaded suspect with a hostage, an active shooter and discovered a suspicious package.

Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual two-week exercise conducted on all Navy installations in the continental U.S. The exercise is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepare Department of the Navy personnel for potential force protection situations. It is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not a response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders