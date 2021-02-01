Much Cooler, Gusty Winds For Monday; Freezing Monday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.