Much Cooler, Gusty Winds For Monday; Freezing Monday Night
February 1, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Wind chill values between 25 and 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Wind chill values between 20 and 30 early. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
