More Rain Friday And For The Weekend

February 12, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 50. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

