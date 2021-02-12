More Rain Friday And For The Weekend
February 12, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers. Low around 50. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
Comments