Monday High Near 70; Sunshine For The Week

February 22, 2021

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

