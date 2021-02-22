Monday High Near 70; Sunshine For The Week
Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
