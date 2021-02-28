Here’s Where To Expect Road Work Delays This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a

detour route.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass.

North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) Carpenters Creek Bridge Replacement- Both northbound travel lanes of North Ninth Avenue (S.R. 289) will be closed approaching the Carpenters Creek Bridge Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5 as crews work on the drainage system in the vicinity of the bridge.

W. Cervantes Street Underground Utility Operations- Drivers may encounter lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, March 1.

I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5 as crews set barrier wall and perform operations associated with the bridge repair project.

I-10 Escambia County Welcome Center Water Main Repair – Wednesday, March 3 water services at the Escambia County Welcome Center will be temporarily shut down for approximately four to six hours as crews make repairs. Portable toilets and message boards will be on site.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities including utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements have begun. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities are anticipated to begin summer 2021.

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – A partial reopening of the bridge is planned for late March.

U.S. 98 Utility Operations from Palmetto Lake Road to Whispering Pines Boulevard – Motorists will encounter an eastbound lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 1 through Thursday, March 4 as Gulf Power performs utility operations.

U.S. 98 Tree Trimming from Gulf Breeze to the beginning of National Seashore and to the beginning of Bob Sikes Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 26 as crews trim trees over the roadways and in medians. Operations will begin on the east end working westward toward Gulf Breeze.

U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction West of Bell Lane in Pace– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, March 5 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store.

S.R. 89 North, S.R. 87 North and S.R. 89 Bypass Roadway Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions until Sunday, April 25 as crews perform roadway maintenance activities along the corridors. Off duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.