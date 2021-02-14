Here Are The Traffic Delays To Expect This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

New Warrington Spur (State Road (S.R.) 295) Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) – There will be alternating northbound lane restrictions from 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work.

There will be alternating northbound lane restrictions from 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work. U.S. 90 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Marcus Creek – The westbound outside lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work.

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 15.

Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 15. · North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Soil Testing at the intersection of East Cross Street– Traffic on East Cross Street will be reduced to one lane at the intersection of North Palafox Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 as crews perform soil testing.

Traffic on East Cross Street will be reduced to one lane at the intersection of North Palafox Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 as crews perform soil testing. · I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over U.S. 29 – Westbound traffic will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work.

Westbound traffic will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work. · Pace Boulevard (S.R. 292) Asphalt Repairs at West Strong Street Intersection– Motorists will encounter lane closures from 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 as crews replace pavement at the sewer main.

I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures beginning the week of Monday, Feb. 15. Drivers will also encounter a 36-hour lane closure with pacing (slow moving) operations beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Traffic will be temporarily slowed to a safe speed by a pilot vehicle to allow crews to perform construction activities. Advanced signs will be in place to alert drivers of the operations.

Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures beginning the week of Monday, Feb. 15. Drivers will also encounter a 36-hour lane closure with pacing (slow moving) operations beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Traffic will be temporarily slowed to a safe speed by a pilot vehicle to allow crews to perform construction activities. Advanced signs will be in place to alert drivers of the operations. U.S. 29 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation as Canoe Creek – Northbound traffic will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work.

Northbound traffic will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work. U.S. 29 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Mitchell Creek- Southbound traffic will encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 for bridge repair and rehabilitation work.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities including utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements have begun. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities are anticipated to begin summer 2021.

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge is closed

– The bridge is closed U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction West of Bell Lane in Pace– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 18 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 18 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store. S.R. 89 North, S.R. 87 North and S.R. 89 Bypass Roadway Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions until Sunday, April 25 as crews perform roadway maintenance activities along the corridors. Off duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured top: A worker is saw-cutting existing temporary asphalt on Nine Mile road near Pine Cone Drive. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.