Friday High In The Middle 70s, Small Chance Of Afternoon Shower

February 26, 2021

Here is your official north Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

