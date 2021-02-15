Freeze Warning, Low Around Upper Teens, Low 20s; Wind Chill Around 10 Tuesday Morning

February 15, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

There is a hard freeze warning in effect for tonight across the area. There is also a wind chill advisory for wind chills Tuesday morning between 0 and 10 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Wind chill values between 10 and 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 47. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 