Fire Destroys Barn In Beulah

Fire destroyed a barn in Beulah late Thursday night.

Escambia Fire Rescue discovered a heavily involved barn fire when they arrived on scene in the 7000 block of Bridle Pines Lane shortly before midnight.

Escambia Fire Rescue determined he cause of the fire to be an accidental electrical malfunction. There were no injuries reported.

The Beulah, Bellview, Cantonment Ensley, Ferry Pass, Osceola fire stations were dispatched to the fire.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.