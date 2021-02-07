FDOT Weekly Traffic Alert: Where To Expect Delays This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route. The bridge is expected to open in March.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)- Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, Feb. 7 include: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass.

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 8.

· U.S. 98 Pensacola Double Bridge Run from Pensacola Bay Bridge to Gulf Breeze – Motorists will encounter a lane closure from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 for the Pensacola Double Bridge Run.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (State Road (S.R.) 297) to U.S. 29 -Drivers will experience intermittent traffic stoppages at the intersection of Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 and Monday, Feb. 8 as crews pave the intersection. Traffic control officers will be on-site to direct traffic. Additionally, the Nine Mile Road westbound right turn lane to access Pine Forest Road will be closed during these same hours as crews reconstruct the turn lane.

I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures beginning the week of Monday, Feb. 8.





Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities including utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements have begun. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the pond s, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities are anticipated to begin summer 2021.

U.S. 90 Turn Lane Construction West of Bell Lane in Pace– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 18 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store.

S.R. 89 North, S.R. 87 North and S.R. 89 Bypass Roadway Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions until Sunday, April 25 as crews perform roadway maintenance activities along the corridors. Off duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: A new concrete median barrier wall is under construction on Highway 29 at I-10. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.