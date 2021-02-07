Escambia Extension Service Offering Virtual Cooking School

submitted by Escambia County Extension

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have turned to cook more meals at home. Cooking meals and eating at home has many benefits. When preparing meals, you can select the ingredients and choose healthy recipes lower in saturated fats, sodium, and sugar. When eating out, we tend to eat more food. You can more easily control your portion sizes when eating at home. Remember to include a variety of fruits and vegetables in your main dishes and side dishes. Finally, preparing and eating meals together is not only a fun way to teach healthy eating habits and cooking skills, but it is also a great way to connect at the end of the day.

The University of Florida IFAS Extension Escambia County invites you to join us for A Healthy Table: Virtual Cooking School. In our virtual cooking school, you will learn how to prepare healthy meals for your family through self-paced online lessons and hands-on cooking activities. You will have opportunities to engage in monthly live virtual cooking demonstrations and interactive learning experiences.

Register before Feb. 9 and save 20% off the ticket price. Early registrants gain access to a bonus class and kickoff event. After Feb. 9, tickets will increase to $25. Once registered, you will receive the Zoom class link and the link to the class website.

Register here: http://bit.ly/ahealthytable. Registration will close on Feb. 23.

The Monthly Zoom class events are 6:30 p.m. CST/7:30 p.m. EST on:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: Kickoff Event Available for Early Birds only Program introduction and a sweet, healthy treat demonstration.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Lesson 1, Kitchen skills primer

Tuesday, Mar. 23: Lesson 2, Cooking techniques – baking, grilling, roasting

Tuesday, Apr. 27: Lesson3, Simple dishes – eggs, bread, salads, pasta

Tuesday, May 25: Lesson4, One dish meals – one-pot, slow cooker, packet meals

Tuesday, Jun. 22: Lesson 5, Entertaining and special occasions – setting the table, appetizers