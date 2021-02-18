Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall To Lowest Level Since Early December

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations has fallen to the lowest level since early December.

There were 107 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Escambia County on Wednesday. That’s the lowest since December 9 and coming off a spike of 291 on January 14.

COVID-19 hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems are continuing to go down, but it’s important that we continue to work together to bring these numbers down for our community and for our hospitals,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Wednesday.

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data source: Escambia County, City of Pensacola. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.