ECUA Reports 19,500 Gallon Sewer Overflow On West Roberts Road

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority reported a sewage overflow on Wednesday in Cantonment.

The overflow occurred at 515 West Roberts Road due to a broken six-inch force main that was damaged by a utility contractor. The overflow was estimated at 19,500 gallons, of which 15,000 gallons were recovered by vacuum truck and transported to an ECUA water reclamation facility for proper disposal and treatment.

The spill flowed down a ditch that leads to a locked and gated stormwater retention pond.

Bacteriological sampling was not required.