Design Firm To Present New OLF-8 Hybrid Concept At Tuesday Town Hall

The design firm that is working to create an master plan for the OLF-8 site in Beulah will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday to present their latest mixed use concept.

On February 18, DPZ CoDesign presented the new plan to the Escambia County Commission with a combination of commerce, residential and amenities (click or tap image to enlarge). The “Adjusted Hybrid Plan” allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

DPZ will present the plan and allow residents a chance to ask questions or provide feedback due the virtual town call on Tuesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. Interested participants are invited to register online.

The Escambia County and DPZ have been at odds over project design and behind the scenes emails. DPZ previously presented four concepts that included high density residential use, along with commerce, amenities and green space. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who represents the Beulah area, has pushed for much more commerce on the property.

“We are optimistic this new compromise plan will have the political support to move forward into the next phase of the project,” said Marina Khoury, of DPZ CoDesign. “We value continued public engagement and community input.”

Bergosh said he is still skeptical about DPZ after more emails have come to light between DPZ and others including Navy Federal and the “Beulah Coalition,” some of which were disparaging toward the commission. Commissioners have received dumps of external emails from DPZ, but he company wants to charge the county, their client, $189 per hour to fulfill a commission request for internal emails.

The county commission will discuss OLF-8 again at their next meeting on March 11.