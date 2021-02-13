Cold, A Chance Of Rain For The Weekend; Even Colder Next Week
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 52. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.
Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
