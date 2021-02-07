Clearing With A Sunday High In The Upper 50s

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.