Clearing With A Sunday High In The Upper 50s

February 7, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 