Century Library Renovations Taking A Little Longer Than Planned. Here’s A Little Sneak Peek.

Renovations at the Century Branch Library are taking a little longer than first expected.

The library was due to open this week, but due to construction delays that’s been delayed until Tuesday, March 2.

Work began February 2 on an renovations including an enlarged children’s library, improved adult reading area, new furnishings, new carpet, new lighting and fresh new paint throughout.

Improvements are also being made outside the library including additional sidewalk, benches, bicycle repair station and several collaboration tables including an ADA accessible picnic table.

Pictured: A little sneak peak at the colors and carpet in the Century Branch Library. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.