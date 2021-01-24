Voters Approved The Escambia Children’s Trust. Member Volunteers Are Needed Now.

Escambia County is seeking applications from county residents to serve on the Children’s Services Council (CSC).

In November, voters approved the creation of the Children Services Council to be funded by an increase in ad valorem taxes of up to a maximum of 0.5 mil. The Children’s Trust of Escambia County will provide early childhood education, safety, developmental, preventative, health, and well-being services, including after school and summer enrichment programs.

Once members are appointed to the CSC, the newly formed government body is responsible for assessing the needs of the children in the county and developing a strategic plan for addressing unmet needs which must then be submitted to the Escambia County Commission. The CSC, like the county, must also go through the process of adopting a millage rate and budget in accordance with Florida’s Truth In Millage (TRIM) Act, and the CSC must submit an annual report to the board as required by Florida law.

To be considered for the CSC, Florida Statute criteria include the requirement that nominees have been residents of Escambia County for the previous 24-month period and are willing to submit an annual statement of financial interests form. Florida law also requests that gubernatorial appointments are representative of the demographic diversity of the county’s population.

After the application deadline of Jan. 30 has past, the eligible applications will be compiled for the BOCC’s consideration during the Feb. 18 meeting. In order to narrow down the pool of applicants to the 15 nominations that will be submitted to the governor, each commissioner will nominate two applicants and the full board nominates five additional applicants.

The governor will have 45 days to make a selection or request a new list of candidates.

Resumes and both applications may also be submitted via email to boardapply@myescambia.com or by mail to:

Shamara Jernigan, Program Coordinator

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners

P.O. Box 1591

Pensacola, FL 32502