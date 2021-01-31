Traffic Alert: Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center remains accessible from 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route. The bridge remains closed until March 2021.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)- Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, Jan. 31 include: The U.S. 29 median crossover at Hood Drive will be temporarily closed until 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 to adjust the elevation of the median crossover at this location. Motorists approaching U.S. 29 from Hood Drive will be required to turn right onto U.S. 29. The signal will be placed in flash-mode and signage will be in place. Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass.

Traffic impacts for the week of Sunday, Jan. 31 include:

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent right turn lane closures beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest (State Road (S.R.) 297) to U.S. 29 -Drivers will experience intermittent traffic stoppages at the intersection of Nine Mile and Pine Forest roads from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb. 3 as crews pave the intersection. Traffic control officers will be on-site to direct traffic. Additionally, the Nine Mile Road westbound right turn lane to access Pine Forest Road will be closed during these same hours as crews reconstruct the turn lane.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities including utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements have begun. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There will be no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. Major roadway construction activities are anticipated to begin summer 2021.

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay.

– For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay. S.R. 87 Mardi Gras Parade From Stewart Street in Milton between Raymond Hobbs Street and Elva Street – Motorists will encounter lane closures Saturday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Mardi Gras parade.

Motorists will encounter lane closures Saturday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Mardi Gras parade. U.S. 90 Bridge Maintenance over Saltman Bayou – Motorists will encounter a westbound lane closure from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 for bridge maintenance.

Motorists will encounter a westbound lane closure from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 for bridge maintenance. U.S. 90 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Pond Creek – Motorists will encounter a westbound lane closure from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 while crews perform bridge repair work.

Motorists will encounter a westbound lane closure from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 while crews perform bridge repair work. S.R. 87 Bridge Maintenance over East Bay River – Motorists will encounter a southbound lane closure from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 for bridge maintenance.

Motorists will encounter a southbound lane closure from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3 for bridge maintenance. S.R. 87 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over East Bay River – Motorists will encounter a northbound lane closure from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 while crews perform bridge repair work.

Motorists will encounter a northbound lane closure from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 while crews perform bridge repair work. U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) Turn Lane Construction for New Discount Tire Store – Motorists will encounter nighttime, intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3 and continuing to Thursday, Feb. 18 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store.

Motorists will encounter nighttime, intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3 and continuing to Thursday, Feb. 18 as crews construct an east and westbound turn lane for the New Discount Tire Store. S.R. 89 North, S.R. 87 North and S.R. 89 Bypass Roadway Maintenance Operations- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane restrictions through Sunday, April 25 as crews perform roadway maintenance activities along the corridors. Off duty law enforcement will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Approaching the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road as seen on Thursday. NorthEsambia.com photo.