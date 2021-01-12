Tom Thumb Temporarily Closed Store At Highway 29 At West Roberts Due To COVID-19 Case

January 12, 2021

Tom Thumb said Monday that they closed their store at Highway 29 and West Roberts Road after a team member informed them of a positive COVID-19 test.

The store was closed at 4 p.m. Friday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store has since reopened.

“We are grateful to all our customers for your patience and understanding during this time,” Tom Thumb said. “We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

