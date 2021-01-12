Sunshine Returns Tuesday, But It Will Remain Cool

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.