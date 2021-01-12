Sunshine Returns Tuesday, But It Will Remain Cool
January 12, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Comments