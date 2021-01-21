Showers Possible This Afternoon, Rain Likely By Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.