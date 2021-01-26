Showers And Thunderstorms For Tuesday Night

January 26, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 