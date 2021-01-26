Showers And Thunderstorms For Tuesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.