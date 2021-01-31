Rain In The Forecast Sunday As Another Cold Front Passes

January 31, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before late afternoon. Cloudy, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

