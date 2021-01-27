Rain Ending, Becoming Windy; Wednesday Overnight Low Dipping Into The 30s
January 27, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60.
