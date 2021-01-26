Quintette Road Railroad Crossing Will Be Closed Beginning Wednesday, Chemstrand On Monday

The railroad crossing on Quintette Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, and the crossing on Chemstrand Road will close next week, according to Escambia County officials.

With no quick detour, the Quintette Road closure will impact a large number of people in both Escambia and Santa Road counties. The closest detour route is using Highway 90 across the Escambia River, about 30 miles from one side of the crossing to the other. Detouring across the river on the Highway 4 bridge through Century is some 60 miles.

CSX is conducting a crosstie replacement, and each crossing will be closed from two to three days.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.