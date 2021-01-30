Property Tax Discount Deadline Is Sunday, But You May Have Until Monday To Pay

An available two percent discount on the payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Sunday, January 31, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford

.

To receive the two percent discount, payments must be:

made online by midnight, February 1, 2021, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with a January postmark; or

left in a drop box available at all locations by close of business, February 1, 2021.

Since all offices are closed on January 31, customers who make their payment in person at any tax collector office on Monday, February 1, 2021. will receive the two percent discount.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit our virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com to pay online 24 hours a day. Our online services allow customers to pay their taxes, search records, print receipts, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services.

Customers who decide to visit one of our four convenient offices can join the line online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com and manage their time their way. Citizens select an office location and type of service, receive a message with approximate service time and then continue their regular activities until the service time approaches.

To check the status of your taxes, pay online or print a receipt, visit our payment center at EscambiaTaxCollector.com. Taxpayers are encouraged to contact the tax collector’s office by email ectc@EscambiaTaxCollector.com or by phone with any questions.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector office in Molino. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.