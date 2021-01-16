Pedestrian Struck And Killed Friday Night

January 16, 2021

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. on Texar Driver east of North Tarragona Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck did not see the 48-year old female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to Baptist Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The FHP did not release identifies.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 