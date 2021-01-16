Pedestrian Struck And Killed Friday Night

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. on Texar Driver east of North Tarragona Street. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck did not see the 48-year old female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported to Baptist Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The FHP did not release identifies.