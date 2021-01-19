Over $1.5 Billion Up For Grabs As Lottery Jackpots Soar

January 19, 2021

More than $1.5 billion is up for grabs ther week as America’s dueling jackpots, Mega Millions and Powerball, continue to climb.

Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $865 million and on Sunday, the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $730 million.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $638.8 million for Mega Millions and $546 million for Powerball. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday night, January 19, at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 9:59 p.m., but tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m.

Comments

One Response to “Over $1.5 Billion Up For Grabs As Lottery Jackpots Soar”

  1. BWeavr on January 19th, 2021 2:40 pm

    YOu know, I could use 865 million. Pay off most of my debt, maybe get some new tires for my old pickup truck.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 