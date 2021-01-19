Over $1.5 Billion Up For Grabs As Lottery Jackpots Soar

More than $1.5 billion is up for grabs ther week as America’s dueling jackpots, Mega Millions and Powerball, continue to climb.

Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $865 million and on Sunday, the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $730 million.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $638.8 million for Mega Millions and $546 million for Powerball. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Tuesday night, January 19, at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday at 9:59 p.m., but tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m.