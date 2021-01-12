Over $1.1 Billion Up For Grabs This Week In Powerball, Mega Millions Drawings

January 12, 2021

Over $1 billion is up for grabs this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to climb.

The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $615 million and Power Ball rolled over to an estimated $550 million.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $451.8 million for Mega Millions and $411.4 million for POWERBALL. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and the Powerball drawing will be at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday.

