NAS Pensacola, Whiting Field Conducting Anti-Terrorism Exercise

Naval Air Station Pensacola and Whiting Field will in an annual force protection exercise February 1-12.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 will be conducted on Navy installations in the continental U.S. It is a regularly scheduled exercise and is not a response to any specific threat.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access. Area residents may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

Photo: U.S. Navy.