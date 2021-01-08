Much Cooler Temperatures Through The Weekend

January 8, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

