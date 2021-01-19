Local Publix Stores Offering COVID-19 Vaccines Beginning Thursday; Register Online Wednesday

Publix stores in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will begin taking appointments early Wednesday morning for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Wednesday, January 20 after 6 a.m., eligible residents can access COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability beginning Thursday, January 21. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

The following persons are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, by appointment only:

healthcare personnel with direct patient contact

residents and staff of longterm care facilities, and

adults aged 65 years and older

A limited number of vaccines are available at the following local Publix stores:

Escambia County

13390 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola

5055 North 9th Ave., Pensacola

9251 University Parkway, Pensacola

5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

1100 E. Cervantes St., Pensacola

Santa Rosa County

852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze

1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze

8244 Navarre Parkway, Navarre

4739 Highway 90, Pace

5580 Woodbine Road, Pace

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

You cannot make or confirm an appointment by making a comment on this story. You must follow the link above.

Pictured: The Public store at 2180 West Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.