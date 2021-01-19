Local Publix Stores Offering COVID-19 Vaccines Beginning Thursday; Register Online Wednesday
January 19, 2021
Publix stores in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will begin taking appointments early Wednesday morning for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Starting Wednesday, January 20 after 6 a.m., eligible residents can access COVID-19 vaccine appointment availability beginning Thursday, January 21. Vaccination appointments are scheduled online only. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
The following persons are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, by appointment only:
- healthcare personnel with direct patient contact
- residents and staff of longterm care facilities, and
- adults aged 65 years and older
A limited number of vaccines are available at the following local Publix stores:
Escambia County
- 13390 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola
- 5055 North 9th Ave., Pensacola
- 9251 University Parkway, Pensacola
- 5998 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- 2180 West Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- 1100 E. Cervantes St., Pensacola
Santa Rosa County
- 852 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze
- 1430 Tiger Park Lane, Gulf Breeze
- 8244 Navarre Parkway, Navarre
- 4739 Highway 90, Pace
- 5580 Woodbine Road, Pace
Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
Pictured: The Public store at 2180 West Nine Mile Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
