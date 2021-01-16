Highway 29 Briefly Closed Following Wreck At Paper Mill

At least one person was injured in a Saturday morning wreck that completely closed Highway 29 in Cantonment for a brief time period.

A driver rear-ended another vehicle before veering across the roadway and striking a utility pole in front of International Paper. A power service line was downed across Highway 29, closing the roadway until Gulf Power could remove it.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.