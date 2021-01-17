High Sunday In The Upper 50s, No Mention Of Rain Until Thursday

January 17, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Pictured: Saturday was a beautiful, but cool, day for fishing at Lake Stone near Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

