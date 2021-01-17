High Sunday In The Upper 50s, No Mention Of Rain Until Thursday
January 17, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 57. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind around 5 mph.
M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Pictured: Saturday was a beautiful, but cool, day for fishing at Lake Stone near Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
