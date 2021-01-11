Gulf Power To Begin Construction On Huge North Escambia Solar Farm Soon; Second Solar Farm Planned Nearby

Gulf Power will begin construction on a huge solar farm near McDavid in the next few months, and NorthEscambia.com has learned plans are in the works for a second solar facility in the same area.

At 74.2 megawatts, the Cotton Creek Creek Solar Energy Center will generate enough electricity to power 15,000 home annually, according to Gulf Power. The Escambia County Development Review Committee granted approval for the Cotton Creek solar farm in November 2020.

“We are excited to announce that construction will begin on Cotton Creek in the late part of the first quarter of this year or early part of the second quarter,” Gulf Power spokesperson Kimberly Blair said. “However, you may see some site preparation work being done before the start of construction. Our anticipated completion date is the end of 2021.”

NorthEscambia.com was first to report in December 2019 that facility was planned for West Bogia Road. Documents show the project to be about 640 acres, only 353.18 acres of which will be disturbed. The development is planned for an area north of West Bogia Road between South Pine Barren Road and Highway 29, just west of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

And now Gulf Power is seeking the necessary permits for the First City Solar Energy Center off Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid. It will be 74.5 megawatts, also enough to power another 15,000 home annually.

“We are in the early stages of developing the proposed First City Solar Energy Center on our company-owned property in North Escambia,” Blair said. “We are currently applying for permits to construct the 74.5 megawatt site. We won’t have a construction start date for First City until the permitting is approved.”

The First City Solar Center will encompass about 554 acres with about 458 acres to be disturbed for approximately 300,000 solar panels.

Both projects are expected to create 200-250 jobs during peak construction.

Pictured top: Plans for the First City Solar Energy Center. Pictured below: Plans for the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center. NorthEscambia.com graphics.