Grand Jury Indicts Man For Killing His Half-Sister In 2017, Burying Her Body Near Jay

A Santa Rosa County grand jury has indicted a man that allegedly murdered his half-sister three years ago before burying her body outside Jay.

Jerry Savoy Phillips Jr. was indicted this week for first degree premeditated murder with a firearm for the death of his half-sister, 38-year old Felicia Kuswandy.

Kuswandy’s remains were found buried behind a home in the 7700 block of Highway 4 east of Jay on December 14, 2018. The murder was believed to have occurred on or about November 12, 2017.

Phillips, 29, was jailed in Alabama on drug trafficking charges until late October 2020, at which time he was formally charged with his half-sister’s death in Florida.

The newly impaneled Santa Rosa County grand jury also indicted Hakeem Denarious Peterson for the first degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm for the death and robbery of a Milton Tom Thumb employee on September 15, 2020.