First Replacement Deck Concrete Pour Completed For Pensacola Bay Bridge

Repairing the bridge requires repair or replacement of eight full spans and 14 partial spans. Each full span is 150-feet long, 59-feet wide, and weighs approximately two million pounds. The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.