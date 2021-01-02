Escambia Man Struck And Killed While Standing Outside His Disabled SUV

An Escambia County man was struck and killed while standing behind his disabled vehicle.

The Florida Highway Highway Patrol said the 37-year old man was standing behind his disabled SUV on the Highway 90 Escambia River Bridge about 9 p.m. Thursday. A 22-year old Pace man traveling westbound on Highway 90 in a pickup truck did not see the stopped SUV and hit both the SUV and the man.

The man’s pickup continued into the eastbound lanes and struck another pickup truck. The 48-year old driver and his 14-year old passenger suffered minor injuries. Both were from Pace.

The 22-year old Pace man that struck the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

The FHP is continuing their investigation.